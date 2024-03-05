Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $298.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

