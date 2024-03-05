Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,702,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.42. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $446.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

