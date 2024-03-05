Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $239.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,707. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

