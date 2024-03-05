Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $15,430,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of USMC stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 34,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,350. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.