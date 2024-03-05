Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $509.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,308. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $516.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

