Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

LMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.98. 1,037,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.41 and a 200-day moving average of $439.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

