Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,289 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,365,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.