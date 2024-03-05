Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LLY traded down $14.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $777.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.32 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $738.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

