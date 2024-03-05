Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $498.35. 773,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.