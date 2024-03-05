Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 625,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,385,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 166.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

ETN traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $298.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.89%.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

