Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,070. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

