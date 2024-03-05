Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.48 on Tuesday. 289,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,465. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

