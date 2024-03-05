Jentner Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jentner Corp reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 3,630,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,068. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

