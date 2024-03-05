Jentner Corp Has $2.33 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Jentner Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jentner Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,986,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,903 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 225,387 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 712,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

