Jentner Corp Has $7.36 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Jentner Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jentner Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 926,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

