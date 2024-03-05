Jentner Corp Has $825,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Jentner Corp cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,916,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,537. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

