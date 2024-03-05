Jentner Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jentner Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Jentner Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.47. 1,059,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,025. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $335.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.