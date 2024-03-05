Jentner Corp Sells 1,966 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Jentner Corp reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 260,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,110. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

