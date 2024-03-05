Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,168,000. Alteryx comprises approximately 1.7% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.87% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 165.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Stock Performance

AYX remained flat at $48.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 993,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

