Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 12.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $355,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,760. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $166.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock valued at $593,310,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

