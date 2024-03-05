Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,363,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,421,000. Nutanix comprises 2.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 940,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Down 3.1 %

NTNX traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 2,776,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.33 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

