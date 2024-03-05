Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $62.65 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,903,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,652,000. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up approximately 2.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 267,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $906,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Report on MSGE

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.