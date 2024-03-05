Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $69.36 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 396,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.80. 3,319,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,661. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

