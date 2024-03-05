Jetstream Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Chart Industries accounts for 2.4% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.15. 397,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.