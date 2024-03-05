Jetstream Capital LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Celestica makes up about 1.8% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celestica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,565,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $29,939,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 2,359,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $47.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.