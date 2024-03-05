Jetstream Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Powell Industries accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,508 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Down 10.1 %

Powell Industries stock traded down $18.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. 596,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,690. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

