Jetstream Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 42,000 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Teradata accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

