JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $210,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 697,537 shares of company stock worth $28,014,725 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

