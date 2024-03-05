John Turman Fleming Sells 300 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $14,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $147,606.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Turman Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, John Turman Fleming sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $15,515.76.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,942. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,785,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 78,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

