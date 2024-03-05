Johns Hopkins University Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johns Hopkins University lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 32,512,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,654,207. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.