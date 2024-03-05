Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.55. 3,962,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,148,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

