Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

NYSE GHI opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $379.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter worth $31,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $412,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

Featured Stories

