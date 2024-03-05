Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance
NYSE GHI opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $379.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.65.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 71.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
