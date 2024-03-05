Joseph P. Campanelli Buys 26,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $363,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NBBK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 304,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,534. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

