JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 489

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.22) to GBX 489 ($6.21) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of LON SDR traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 388.70 ($4.93). 658,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of £6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,442.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 410.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.44. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 357.20 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.10 ($6.33).

Insider Activity at Schroders

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($322.24). In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($322.24). Also, insider Peter Harrison acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($322.88). Insiders purchased a total of 182 shares of company stock valued at $75,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

