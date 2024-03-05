JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.06

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.06 and last traded at $188.80, with a volume of 938311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $542.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,158,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,225,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,629,000 after buying an additional 57,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

