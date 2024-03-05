Juniper Investment Company LLC Buys 176,870 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Bioventus accounts for about 16.5% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned about 8.70% of Bioventus worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 132.6% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 513,051 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,821. The company has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

