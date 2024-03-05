Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Jupiter Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jupiter Mines news, insider William Winter 514,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. Corporate insiders own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

