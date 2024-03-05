Kabouter Management LLC Has $60.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kabouter Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 39.9% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. 12,837,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,513,757. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.