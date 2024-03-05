Kabouter Management LLC Sells 12,209 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Kabouter Management LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 7.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NICE worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.01. 363,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.68. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Barclays lifted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

