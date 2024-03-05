Kabouter Management LLC Sells 12,209 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Kabouter Management LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 7.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NICE worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
NICE stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.01. 363,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.68. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Barclays lifted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
