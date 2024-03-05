KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys 90,643 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 443.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.48. 6,249,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,392. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

