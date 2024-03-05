KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1,009.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,285 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 4.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $1,146,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 807,486 shares of company stock valued at $99,440,097. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.53. 5,981,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.