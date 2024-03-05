KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $11.51 Million Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 388,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000. Confluent comprises about 2.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Down 6.0 %

CFLT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 6,658,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,334,710 shares of company stock worth $40,381,194. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

