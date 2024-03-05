KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded down $9.61 on Tuesday, hitting $307.70. 1,713,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $320.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

