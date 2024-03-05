Kava Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $60.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00064175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.