Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $25.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MVBF. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $262.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MVB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MVB Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

