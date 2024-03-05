Keller Group (LON:KLR) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.
Keller Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:KLR traded up GBX 60 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 935 ($11.87). The stock had a trading volume of 488,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,840. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 945 ($11.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 858.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.34.
