Keller Group (LON:KLR) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

Keller Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KLR traded up GBX 60 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 935 ($11.87). The stock had a trading volume of 488,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,840. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 945 ($11.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 858.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.34.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

