Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 3.1% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 160,054 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

ICE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.05. 1,688,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

