Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,681,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,112 shares of company stock valued at $324,717,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.26.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $15.89 on Tuesday, hitting $298.75. 8,124,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,576. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

