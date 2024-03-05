Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.17. 417,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.27 and a 200-day moving average of $191.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

