Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 1,800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 7,017,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746,609. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

